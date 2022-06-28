Uber Supports Law on Minimum Driver Pay in Australia Concession

Uber Technologies Inc. agreed to back any new legislation in Australia that would set minimum wages for rideshare and food delivery drivers and allow them to join a union, a concession from the technology company as gig workers worldwide battle for improved pay and benefits.
After months of talks with the Transport Workers’ Union of Australia, Uber said Tuesday it would support the creation of an independent body that would set industry standards on earnings, benefits and conditions for gig workers. They should also have the right to join a union and collectively bargain, Uber said.