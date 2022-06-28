The Number of Netflix Bulls Is Dwindling

In a year that has seen widespread selling of technology stocks and long-time market leaders fall into bear territory, the woes of Netflix Inc. stand alone.

The video-streaming company has plummeted 69% this year, abandoned by both investors and analysts as back-to-back disappointing quarterly reports raised concerns about user trends in an industry that’s becoming more competitive and losing its pandemic-related tailwinds. The drop is the most of any Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500 component, and much worse than the former index’s 26% decline.