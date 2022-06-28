Biden Faces New Border Furor After 48 Die in Texas Truck

The discovery of dozens of people dead in a tractor-trailer in Texas is renewing focus on the political standoff over the US-Mexico border, with President Joe Biden’s administration under pressure to crack down both on conventional crossings and extreme alternatives.
At least 48 people died in San Antonio, while 16 others were taken to the hospital. Authorities have launched a human smuggling investigation, and Mexico said that nearly half the dead were its citizens, but the investigation is ongoing.