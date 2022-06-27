McDonald’s Promotes Ian Borden to CFO in Series of Appointments

McDonald’s Corp. named Ian Borden as its new chief financial officer starting Sept. 1, part of a trio of promotions as the company deals with challenges to its global supply chain.
Borden -- currently the company’s president for international operations -- will replace Kevin Ozan, who is becoming senior executive vice president for strategic initiatives. Ozan is replacing Francesca DeBiase, who is retiring as of Aug. 31, the hamburger chain said in a statement Monday. Marion Gross, the supply-chain chief for North America, will assume that role on a global basis starting Sept. 1.