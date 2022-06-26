 Skip to content
Business

US Seeks Pharmaceutical Deal with Switzerland to Ease Approvals

  • Biden administration aims to improve FDA authorization process
  • Trade talks over agricultural market access remain stalled
By

Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

The Biden administration wants to reach a narrow sectoral trade agreement with the Swiss pharmaceutical industry, the US Ambassador to Switzerland told Blick am Sonntag.