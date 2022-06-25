 Skip to content
Politics

Biden Criticizes Supreme Court for Making ‘Terrible Decisions’

  • President renews condemnation of abortion-rights ruling
  • Cites ‘painful and devastating decision’ for many Americans
Joe Biden boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., US, on June 25&nbsp;

Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg

President Joe Biden criticized the US Supreme Court for making “terrible decisions,” a day after it struck down the constitutional right to abortion.

Biden commented during a signing ceremony Saturday for gun safety bill he supports, though he continued to sidestep questions about reforms to the court sought by some Democrats.