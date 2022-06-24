Fund That Bet on Oil in Dark Days of 2020 Is Up 24% This Year

Everyone recalls the crude crash of April 2020, when a glut of oil and nowhere to store it sent futures to negative $37.63 a barrel. For Charles Lemonides, it was the foundation of a trade that has made his stock fund the envy of an industry in an awful year for equity investors.
Lemonides, the founder and chief investment officer of ValueWorks, was buying back then for his now-$125 million long-biased hedge fund, which was up 24% for the year as of the end of May. It’s a rare outperformance in a market that’s fallen more than 20% since the end of December and that’s seen nearly every sector post losses.