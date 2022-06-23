 Skip to content
Markets

Xi Vows to Meet Growth Target That Analysts Say Is Out of Reach

  • President says China will strengthen policies to meet goals
  • Economists have cut their 2022 GDP growth forecasts to 4.1%
Video player cover image
Xi Says China to Boost Macro Policy Support
Bloomberg News

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to meet economic targets for the year even as the government’s zero tolerance approach to combating Covid outbreaks and a weak housing market put the growth goal further out of reach.  

In a keynote speech to a virtual BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday, Xi said China will “strengthen macro-policy adjustment and adopt more effective measures to strive to meet the social and economic development targets for 2022 and minimize the impacts of Covid-19,” according to a Xinhua report.