Westpac Expects RBA to Hike by Half-Point at Next Two Meetings

Westpac Banking Corp. Chief Economist Bill Evans expects the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise borrowing costs by 50 basis points at its next two meetings and reach a terminal rate of 2.6% in February.

Evans revised up his August forecast to a half-point hike from a previous 25-basis point move to reflect “what is expected to be a very unsettling June quarter inflation report,” a research note showed Thursday. That in turn lifts his terminal rate and brings it broadly in line with the RBA’s 2.5% guidance.