Equality

Number of Top Female Executives Flatlines at UK Financial Firms

By

The average number of women leaders in the UK’s top financial firms flatlined in 2021, the latest sign of how remote the prospect of gender parity remains in the male-dominated City of London.

The proportion of female leadership across the sector remained flat at 33% in 2021, according to the UK Treasury’s fifth annual review of its Women in Finance Charter. While two-thirds of the charter’s 209 signatories either increased or maintained the proportion of women in senior management, the proportion fell for the other third.