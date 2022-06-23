 Skip to content
South Africa Sued Over Sale of National Airline in $3 Deal

  • Toto Investments wants transaction scrapped and re-run
  • Process wasn’t transparent or lawful, spurned bidder says
A South African Airlines jet takes off in Johannesburg.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
South Africa’s government and national airline are being sued by a little-known investment firm, which wants the sale of a majority stake in the carrier scrapped and re-run due to a lack of transparency.

This year’s acquisition of 51% of South African Airways by the Takatso Consortium -- made up of a local jet-leasing company and a private-equity firm -- for just $3 was “unlawful and constitutionally invalid,” according to documents filed at the High Court in Cape Town by Toto Investment Holdings Pty Ltd.