Ex-BNP Boss Loses Suit Over Dashed Riviera Work-From-Home Hopes

A former BNP Paribas SA regional director lost a labor lawsuit where she claimed the lender left her with no other choice than quitting after vetoing her request to work remotely from the French Riviera where her husband had got a new job.
The request put forward by Sandrine Sustar, who was based in the northern city of Lille and specialized in real-estate financing for wealthy clients, for compensation of about 100,000 euros ($107,000) was rejected by the Paris employment tribunal, a court official said by phone Thursday. Written details of the reasoning for dismissing her demands weren’t immediately available.