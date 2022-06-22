US Gasoline Prices Tumble Ahead of Biden’s Tax Relief Plan

US President Joe Biden is planning to waive a federal gasoline tax to help Americans battling surging inflation. But prices have already dropped from record highs amid fears of a recession and signs of easing demand.

US gasoline futures are about 13% below the record high seen earlier this month and pump prices have dropped for more than seven days straight — the biggest run of losses since April — after rising to a fresh peak early last week, as recession concerns grip the market. Oil prices have tumbled toward $100 a barrel as traders fear that sharply higher interest rates would slow down economic growth and lead to demand destruction.