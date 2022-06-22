 Skip to content
Markets

US Gasoline Prices Tumble Ahead of Biden’s Tax Relief Plan

Biden aims to ease pressure on Americans battling inflation

Video player cover image
Biden to Call on Congress to Pass Gas Tax Holiday

US President Joe Biden is planning to waive a federal gasoline tax to help Americans battling surging inflation. But prices have already dropped from record highs amid fears of a recession and signs of easing demand. 

US gasoline futures are about 13% below the record high seen earlier this month and pump prices have dropped for more than seven days straight — the biggest run of losses since April — after rising to a fresh peak early last week, as recession concerns grip the market. Oil prices have tumbled toward $100 a barrel as traders fear that sharply higher interest rates would slow down economic growth and lead to demand destruction. 