GIC-Backed Greenko Weighs $1 Billion Funding Round

Greenko Energy Holdings, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, is looking to raise about $1 billion from existing investors in a new funding round to bankroll its expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The firm has kicked off discussions with shareholders including Singapore’s GIC Pte and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for the fundraising, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Greenko, which is valued at about $6 billion, plans to use the fresh capital to build new energy storage capacity, the people said.