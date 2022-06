Mario Draghi is facing the biggest coalition turmoil since he became Italy’s prime minister in 2021, just as he sets out for a week of back-to-back international summits that will focus on the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, one of the highest-profile members of Draghi’s cabinet, on Tuesday acrimoniously quit the Five Star Movement that he once led following a weeks-long clash with current party leader Giuseppe Conte over Italy’s military support to Ukraine.