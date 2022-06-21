UK Strikes Split Labour Party in Disciplinary Bind for Starmer

The biggest UK rail strike in 30 years is putting opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer in a bind as he decides whether to punish members of his team for transgressing party orders not to join the picket lines.
Junior members of Labour’s front bench including Paula Barker, Navendu Mishra and Kate Osborne tweeted their attendance at picket lines on Tuesday, while Shadow Environment Minister Alex Sobel appeared alongside striking workers at Tottenham Court Road in central London. That’s in apparent contravention of a memo from the party leadership -- first reported by PoliticsHome -- ordering them not to join the pickets.