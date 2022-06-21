 Skip to content
Politics

UK Strikes Split Labour Party in Disciplinary Bind for Starmer

  • Members of Starmer’s top team defy orders and join pickets
  • Labour leader has said he doesn’t want strikes to proceed
Stationary London tube trains during a strike by tube workers, at the London Underground Northfields Depot, in London,&nbsp;on June 21.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
The biggest UK rail strike in 30 years is putting opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer in a bind as he decides whether to punish members of his team for transgressing party orders not to join the picket lines.

Junior members of Labour’s front bench including Paula Barker, Navendu Mishra and Kate Osborne tweeted their attendance at picket lines on Tuesday, while Shadow Environment Minister Alex Sobel appeared alongside striking workers at Tottenham Court Road in central London. That’s in apparent contravention of a memo from the party leadership -- first reported by PoliticsHome -- ordering them not to join the pickets.