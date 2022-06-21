Pimco Says Bond Market Outlook Improves After ‘Historic’ Moves

The surge in Treasury yields is “restoring value” to the bond market, especially with the likelihood of a recession rising, according to Pacific Investment Management Co.

“Based on recent indications of where the economy may be heading, we believe the investment outlook has become more constructive, particularly for bonds,” Marc Seidner, chief investment officer of non-traditional strategies at Pimco, wrote in a note published on the company’s website. “There are relatively defensive areas of fixed income markets that are now offering more attractive yields than we have seen in some time. That has helped increase both potential income and the margin for error for investors.”