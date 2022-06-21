 Skip to content
Pandemic Failures Show Cracks in US Public Health System, Report Says

  • New report calls for an undersecretary position in HHS
  • Bipartisan health experts say current system is ineffective

The US needs more public health representation in the top levels of the administration and reliable funding for state and local health departments to respond to crises like Covid-19, according to a bipartisan group of health experts.  

Better sharing of critical health data and targeted efforts to combat widespread health misinformation are also necessary after the “‘splintered’ and often ineffective Covid-19 response,” the Commonwealth Fund Commission on a National Public Health System said Tuesday in a report