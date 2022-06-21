 Skip to content
Liz Cheney Is Paying the Price for Crossing Trump in Her Home State

Once considered Republican royalty, she now relies on Democrats switching sides to save her political career

Representative Liz Cheney walks through the anteroom during a hearing of the January 6th committee in Washington, D.C. on June 13. 

Photographer: Tom Brenner/Bloomberg
By

Liz Cheney’s starring role in making the case against Donald Trump in nationally televised hearings has made this stalwart conservative a pariah among Republicans and won her few friends in her home state of Wyoming, where her family is considered almost royalty.

It’s an unenviable position for the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and once highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress to be in as she fights for re-election to her seat in the House. Her Trump-backed primary opponent, Harriet Hageman, is ahead in a campaign run by former Trump advisers and indirectly backed by top state GOP officials.