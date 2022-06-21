China Probes Police Over Attack on Women That Stunned Nation

China is launching an investigation into a group of police officials over their handling of an attack on a group of women at a restaurant, an incident that prompted an outpouring of stories from other women who said they’d been mistreated.
Ma Aijun, the police chief of the district in the northern city of Tangshan where incident occurred earlier this month, along with four other officers was being probed for “severe disciplinary violations,” China Central Television reported Tuesday, citing the anti-graft agency in Hebei province.