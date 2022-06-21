Student Loan Forgiveness Isn’t a Long-Term Fix, Most Americans Say

The 43.4 million Americans with student loan debt want to ensure that future generations aren’t stuck with their current problems.

In an NPR/Ipsos poll released Friday, 82% of respondents said they believed making college more affordable should be a bigger priority to the federal government than forgiving existing student debt. About four in ten said they had student loan debt, and of that cohort, 59% agreed that bringing down the price of higher education down should take precedent.



At the same time, a majority of respondents supported federal student loan forgiveness of at least $10,000. An even higher proportion of debt holders supported forgiving some or all the debt.