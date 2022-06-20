 Skip to content
Markets

BOE Must Hike Faster to Stop Inflationary Pound Drop, Mann Says

Catherine Mann

Catherine Mann

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The Bank of England needs to raise rates more aggressively to stave off a sterling depreciation against the dollar that would drive inflation higher, policy maker Catherine Mann said.

In a speech at a Market News International Connect event, she also argued that domestic inflation was likely to prove stronger than thought due two government support packages along with “strong employment, wide-spread bonuses as well as robust wage growth, strong housing values” and accumulated savings in the pandemic.