Yellen Says Elevated US Inflation Locked In for the Rest of 2022

  • Gas tax holiday is ‘worth considering,’ Treasury chief says
  • Factors driving inflation will not diminish quickly: Yellen
Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that “unacceptably high” prices are likely to stick with consumers through 2022, but that strong personal finances will stave off a recession.