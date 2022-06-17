 Skip to content
French Film Titan Trintignant, of 'A Man And a Woman,' Dies

Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant speaks during a press conference for Love at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 20, 2012. French film legend and amateur racecar driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for the Oscar-winning "A Man and a Woman" a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died at 91. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paris (AP) -- French film legend and amateur race car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film “A Man and a Woman” a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died. He was 91.

Trintignant died in his home in southwest France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with the actor and visited him Thursday before his death. He did not divulge details. French news reports said Trintignant had prostate cancer.