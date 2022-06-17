Russia tightened the squeeze on its biggest European gas customers, putting the continent on high alert for fuel shortages as Brussels accused the Kremlin of blackmail.
Gas prices rose and Europe started tapping the reserves it’s been saving for winter as Gazprom PJSC curbed shipments to top buyers in Germany, Italy and France. Moscow is tightening the screws as European leaders went to Kyiv in a symbolic visit with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and as the European Commission recommends Ukraine be granted candidate status.