FDA Approves Covid Shots for Toddlers: Here’s What You Need to Know

The US Food and Drug Administration  authorized Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old Friday, a welcome relief to parents of the last age group to become eligible for shots. Although the move will help protect children from infection and serious disease, vaccine hesitancy still looms in the US population where more than 40% of people who qualify for immunization aren’t fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Here’s what you need to know about the shots authorized this week: