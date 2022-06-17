China’s Newest Aircraft Carrier Shows Xi Jinping Catching Up With US

China launched its third and most modern aircraft carrier, a watershed moment for President Xi Jinping’s efforts to modernize the armed forces and narrow his country’s military gap with the US.
The new carrier, christened the Fujian, was launched from Jiangnan Shipyard near Shanghai on Friday at ceremony attended by military and civilian leaders, state broadcaster China Central Television said. The ship has an electromagnet catapult launch system -- a feature previously deployed by only the US -- rather than the “ski jump” deck of China’s two earlier carriers, CCTV said.