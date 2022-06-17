 Skip to content
Borda to Retire as NY Philharmonic Head, Ginstling Hired

This image released by the National Symphony Orchestra shows Gary Ginstling, Executive Director of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Ginstling will replace Deborah Borda as president of the New York Philharmonic when Borda retires at the end of the 2022-23 season. (Tony Hitchcock/National Symphony Orchestra via AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (RONALD BLUM)

New York (AP) -- Deborah Borda will retire as president and CEO of the New York Philharmonic at the end of the 2022-23 season and will be succeeded by Gary Ginstling, head of Washington’s National Symphony Orchestra since 2017.

Borda, who turns 73 on July 15, returned to the Philharmonic in 2017 for her second stint in charge and presided over the unprecedented dual challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the reconstruction of David Geffen Hall, the orchestra’s long-maligned Lincoln Center home that reopens Oct.