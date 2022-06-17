The Best Ergonomic Mouse to Save You Time, Effort, and Wrist Pain

Spending your day in front of a computer doesn’t, under most circumstances, count as dangerous work. But the subtle bodily contortions that most mouse and keyboard setups demand are known to contribute to repetitive stress injuries. A 2021 study by Mousetrapper, a Swedish maker of ergonomic mice, found that 62% of people who worked for more than two hours per day at a computer experienced pain while doing so. Enter the $70 Lift Vertical ergonomic mouse from Logitech. Designed to reduce or prevent discomfort by encouraging a more natural grip, it swaps a tendon-twisting claw clench for something that feels more like a friendly handshake.
THE COMPETITION