LyondellBasell Fire Shows How Fast Refining Capacity Can Shrink

While it’s nearly impossible to add fuel production in the US, breakdowns can quickly take supply out of the market. 

A worker in the control room &nbsp;at the LyondellBasell Industries complex in Texas.

Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

The 30-minute fire at LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Houston refinery Tuesday underscored just how quickly US gasoline production can fall at a time when the country is experiencing record-high prices at the pump. 

The blaze took out a big coker vital in fuel production and forced the 270,000 barrel-a-day oil processor to cut crude rates for what might be weeks. More than 1 million barrels a day of US capacity has been permanently shut over the last three years. As a result, US refiners are using nearly 94% of their current capacity and still struggling to meet the strong demand for gasoline during the summer driving season. 