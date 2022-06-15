Italian Bonds Rally on Bets ECB Will Move to Cap Surging Yields

Italian bonds surged and the euro gained on speculation policy makers would give further details on how they plan to keep borrowing costs in the region’s most vulnerable members in check as they wind back stimulus.
The yield on 10-year Italian bonds fell as much as 30 basis points after the ECB announced the Governing Council would hold an ad-hoc meeting on Wednesday “to discuss current market conditions.” That narrowed the spread over equivalent German notes -- a key gauge of risk in the region -- to around 220 basis points, down from a two-year high touched earlier this week.