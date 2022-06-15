 Skip to content
Gas Surges in Europe as Heat Wave Clashes With Supply Cuts

  • Outage at US LNG plant to hamper efforts to replenish storages
  • The expanding heat wave is raising demand for cooling
The pressure gauge of a wellhead valve at the Uniper SE Bierwang Natural Gas Storage Facility in Muhldorf, Germany.

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
European natural gas prices jumped as reduced supplies raised concerns about the pace of refilling storage sites in time for next winter, just as a heat wave boosts demand for cooling. 

Benchmark futures rose as much as 8%, increasing for a third day. A liquefied natural gas export facility in the US -- a vital source of supply for Europe -- will remain shut for longer than initially anticipated following a fire last week. At the same time, technical issues have curbed Russian flows through a major pipeline to Germany by about 40%.