Gas Surges in Europe as Heat Wave Clashes With Supply Cuts

European natural gas prices jumped as reduced supplies raised concerns about the pace of refilling storage sites in time for next winter, just as a heat wave boosts demand for cooling.
Benchmark futures rose as much as 8%, increasing for a third day. A liquefied natural gas export facility in the US -- a vital source of supply for Europe -- will remain shut for longer than initially anticipated following a fire last week. At the same time, technical issues have curbed Russian flows through a major pipeline to Germany by about 40%.