NYC Council Members Who Voted No on $101 Billion Budget See Projects Snubbed

New York City Council members who voted against the city’s new budget appear to have been left out of a record pool of cash meant for local projects that’s directed by Speaker Adrienne Adams.
Members Alexa Avilés, Chi Ossé, Charles Barron, Sandy Nurse, Tiffany Cabán and Kristin Richardson Jordan voted against the $101.1 billion budget that passed in the wee hours of June 14. They, along with Council Member Kalman Yeger, who voted for the fiscal 2023 spending plan, weren’t among the names attached to allocations from the $41.6 million Speaker’s Initiative to Address Citywide Needs, according to city budget documents.