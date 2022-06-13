 Skip to content
Wall Street's Top Cop Warns on Encrypted Texts, Market FOMO

  • US Attorney Damian Williams urges firms to step up compliance
  • He says Wall Street should be wary of frenzies and FOMO
US Attorney Damian Williams
The top federal prosecutor overseeing Wall Street says big banks and hedge funds should get a handle on employees’ use of messaging services like Signal or WhatsApp, because those encrypted apps are where his people will look for evidence of criminal activity.

“If I were head of a fund, and I had folks communicating about business on encrypted channels or personal devices, I would want to know,” said Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York. “That’s where the bomb could be that blows up the whole shop.”