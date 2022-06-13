 Skip to content
European Stocks Slump to 3-Month Low on Inflation, Growth Woes

Updated on

European equities slid to the lowest since early March as investors worried that surging inflation will continue fueling more aggressive monetary tightening, increasing risks of a recession. 

The Stoxx 600 dropped 1.2% by 8:02 a.m. in London. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.8%, with the underlying index set to near a bear market. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries were at 3.19%, the highest in a month, and a selloff in European government bonds also gathered pace, with the yield on German’s two-year government debt rising above 1% for the first time in more than a decade.