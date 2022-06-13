European equities slid to the lowest since early March as investors worried that surging inflation will continue fueling more aggressive monetary tightening, increasing risks of a recession.
The Stoxx 600 dropped 1.2% by 8:02 a.m. in London. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.8%, with the underlying index set to near a bear market. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries were at 3.19%, the highest in a month, and a selloff in European government bonds also gathered pace, with the yield on German’s two-year government debt rising above 1% for the first time in more than a decade.