Aluminum Deals on Hold Show Growing Concerns Over Price Outlook

Annual US aluminum sales contract talks are starting later than usual this year as buyers hold off in the hope that further price declines will enable to them to get better terms.

End-users of the metal -- such as beer makers, suppliers of packaging for beverages and foods, as well as manufacturers of automotive and airplane parts -- and producers won’t begin their so-called mating season until September at the earliest, according to multiple aluminum buyers familiar with the negotiations who were not authorized to speak publicly about private business deals.