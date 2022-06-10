Dutch Wind Turbine Blades to Find New Home on the Ski Slopes

Turbine blades from a Dutch wind farm will be recycled into skis as a Swedish energy company finds a new use for its old infrastructure.
After 25 years of generation, blades from the Irene Vorrink wind farm just north of Amsterdam are to be made into snowboards, skis and construction materials for solar farms as Vattenfall AB starts a pilot project to improve sustainability of its turbines, the company said in a statement Friday. The blades are made from materials including glass, carbon fiber and wood, complicating the recycling process.