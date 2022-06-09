Shell Gets Together With UK Government to Talk Up North Sea Gas

The UK government got together with Shell Plc at its London headquarters this week to talk up North Sea oil and gas, the latest sign of the country’s pivot back toward domestic fossil fuels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A pair of speeches this week by Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden and UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng underscore the deep shift in the country’s energy policy. A government agenda that was focused on renewables in the run-up to last year’s COP26 climate talks is now making an effort to boost investment in oil and gas fields.