Spirit Delays Shareholder Vote After JetBlue Ups Buyout Bid

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s board postponed a crucial June 10 vote to gain more time to build shareholder support for a company-backed buyout deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc., days after JetBlue Airways Corp. raised its rival takeover offer to $3.4 billion and added an upfront cash payment.
The balloting was reset for June 30, giving Spirit directors time to continue discussions with Spirit shareholders and both of its suitors, the board said in a statement Wednesday. Spirit is still bound by terms of the stock-and-cash takeover agreement with Frontier initially valued at $2.9 billion, still recommends that deal and hasn’t determined that JetBlue’s proposal is superior, according to the statement.