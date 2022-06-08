Novavax Rises After FDA Advisers Back Covid Shot

Novavax Inc. shares rose after an advisory panel recommended US approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, though the rally will barely make dent in the 85% loss shareholders have endured from the 2021 peak.
The backing Tuesday from the Food and Drug Administration panel comes after millions of Americans have already been vaccinated, raising questions about how much need there will be for Novavax’s shot. Health officials are already reporting falling demand for vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. as concerns about the pandemic wane.