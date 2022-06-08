Kenya Edible Oils Refiner Suspends Operations on Dollar Shortage

Top Kenyan edible-oil producers, including Pwani Oil Products Ltd. and Kapa Oil Refineries Ltd., temporarily halted operations at their factories, citing disruptions due to a shortage of dollars.
Manufacturers are facing challenges “in accessing US dollars used in paying for imports of crucial raw materials,” Pwani Oil’s Commercial Director Rajul Malde said in a statement. The company’s refinery in the coastal town of Kilifi will remain closed “as we work to resolve the problem,” Malde said, adding that it hasn’t affected the availability of products in retail outlets.