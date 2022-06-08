India Fuel Tax Cut Helps Cool Worsening Price Expectations

Indian consumers see price pressures mounting, though the fuel excise duty cut announced by the government late last month tempered inflationary expectations, a survey by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
The median inflation perception of households for the current period increased by 40 basis points, compared to the March round of the survey. It increased by 10 bps and 30 bps for three-months and one-year ahead periods, respectively, the central bank said in a statement Wednesday. A smaller extension survey after the tax cut showed price growth expectations for the same periods declined by 190 bps and 90 bps, respectively.