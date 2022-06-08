Exxon Mobil Shares Zoom From Multi-Decade Low to Record High

Exxon Mobil Corp. shares rose to the highest intraday level ever Wednesday and are on track to close at a record, stoked by an almost 60% surge in crude prices that’s lifting oil supermajors and complicating efforts to fight global inflation.
