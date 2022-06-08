ESG Risks Pose ‘Clear and Present Danger’ to Banks, EBA Says

The finance industry, including the watchdogs overseeing it, isn’t doing enough to protect itself from environmental, social and governance risks, according to the chairman of the European Banking Authority, Jose Manuel Campa.

“It’s an area where we’re all late and I would like to see more action not just from banks, but from all of us including regulators, if I may, as well as non-financial corporates,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Tom Mackenzie. “It’s a clear and present danger and we need to move forward to try to address those risks.”