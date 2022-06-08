Lettuce Blow Your Mind: Chefs Are Grilling Salad, and It’s Great

A key requirement for a salad has always been that it be fresh. The faster those lettuces get from the garden to your plate, the more refreshing that bite will be.
How then to explain the current popularity of greens that have first been grilled? There’s no clear origin story; the practice didn’t go viral on TikTok. And yet charred salads are turning up on menus across the country. Most versions plate the salad wedge-style to be cut with a knife, rather than use a bowl, but the dishes can take many forms.