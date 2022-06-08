 Skip to content
Brazil Bankers Cringe at Both Choices in October Election

  • Lula is keeping meetings with bank executives private
  • Some are still trying to build a viable third alternative
A street vendor sells towels depicting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s former president, near Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, Brazil.Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg

For the first time in decades, Brazilian bankers are coming into an election divided and without a viable candidate to call their own. 

In private conversations, some of the nation’s top bank executives and shareholders express a mix of resignation and frustration with the October vote, which is shaping up to be a race between leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Some plan an “anyone but him” vote, while others say they’ll just annul their ballots altogether. 