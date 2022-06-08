Brazil Bankers Cringe at Both Choices in October Election

For the first time in decades, Brazilian bankers are coming into an election divided and without a viable candidate to call their own.
In private conversations, some of the nation’s top bank executives and shareholders express a mix of resignation and frustration with the October vote, which is shaping up to be a race between leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Some plan an “anyone but him” vote, while others say they’ll just annul their ballots altogether.