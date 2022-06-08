 Skip to content
Activist Bluebell Piles Pressure on Glencore to Fix Coal Unit

  • Investor wants a clear plan for winding down business
  • Some Glencore shareholders protested climate proposal in April
Coal was among Glencore’s most profitable businesses last year.

Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has again asked Glencore Plc to overhaul its climate policy, while seeking support from other shareholders to push for reform at the commodities giant.

London-based Bluebell wants Glencore to put forward a plan at next year’s annual meeting to separate its coal activities, according to a June 8 letter. Bluebell also asked for more detail on the firm’s pathway to net zero and for an independent chairman of the health and safety, environmental and communities committee.