Stephen Curry's Teammates Admire His Humility as a Superstar

CORRECTS TO GAME 2 INSTEAD OF GAME 1 - Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry, middle, and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JANIE McCAULEY)

San Francisco (AP) -- Jordan Poole knocked down a buzzer-beater from almost midcourt when Stephen Curry made a point to catch his gaze, and that celebratory stare down told so much about the veteran guard's pride for his young teammate.

Curry expressed as much joy for Poole hitting the jaw-dropping shot from deep as he would had it been him, the superstar who already has more than his share of 3-pointers from way, way back. That's Selfless Steph — never one to let his ego get in the way of Golden State's success.