Stephen Curry's Teammates Admire His Humility as a Superstar

San Francisco (AP) -- Jordan Poole knocked down a buzzer-beater from almost midcourt when Stephen Curry made a point to catch his gaze, and that celebratory stare down told so much about the veteran guard's pride for his young teammate.
Curry expressed as much joy for Poole hitting the jaw-dropping shot from deep as he would had it been him, the superstar who already has more than his share of 3-pointers from way, way back. That's Selfless Steph — never one to let his ego get in the way of Golden State's success.