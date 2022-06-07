LA Voters Face Choice Between Billionaire and Political Vet for Mayor

Los Angeles voters are heading to the polls with two very different mayoral candidates leading the pack: Rick Caruso, a billionaire one-time Republican making his first bid for elected office, and veteran Democratic politician and former community activist Karen Bass.
Polls show the likely outcome of Tuesday’s election will be a runoff vote between Caruso and Bass, with City Councilmember Kevin de Leon ranking a distant third. Unless one candidate gets more than 50% support in the nonpartisan primary, the top two vote-getters will face off in a Nov. 8 general election.