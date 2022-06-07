Deutsche Bank Moving Russian IT Staff to New Hub in Germany

Deutsche Bank AG is moving hundreds of IT staff in Russia to Berlin as the lender braces for a potential closure of its technology center in the country, people familiar with the matter said.
The bank has made offers to relocate to all of its about 1,500 employees at the Russian IT center in Moscow and St. Petersburg and a few hundred have already accepted the offer while several hundred more have signaled interest, the people said. They and their families will relocate to Berlin and join a growing technology hub there, they said asking not to be named discussing private information.